Copa Libertadores: River Plate adds two new positives for Covid facing the game vs Fluminense

After performing the feat of playing with 11 players and without substitutes on the fifth day of the Copa Libertadores against Santa Fe, River Plate continues to add more casualties in its squad due to Covid-19, adding 24 infected in total.

Through their social networks, the millionaire group reported that the footballers Fabrizio Angileri Y Jose Paradela tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing a PCR test ahead of the closing of the group stage in the Continental tournament.

“[Parte médico] In the swabs carried out this morning in a preventive manner, the footballers Fabrizio Angileri and José Paradela were positive for Covid-19, “they wrote.

ℹ️ [Parte médico] In the swabs carried out this morning in a preventive manner, the footballers Fabrizio Angileri and José Paradela were positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/VykePr5TTD – River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 21, 2021

With this, River Plate only has nine players in the game on May 25 against Fluminense where their place is played in the round of the Eighth Finals of the Copa Libertadores with Atlético Junior de Colombia.

After five days, the millionaires march as leaders of group D of the Continental tournament with nine points, where with a draw against the Brazilians they would ensure the leadership and their place in the next round; On the other hand, if he is defeated and a victory for the Colombian team is added, he would be out of the contest.

Classification of Group D in the Copa Libertadores. Photo captures Google.

