Copa Libertadores: Qualified for the Eighth Finals, when are the matches?

The Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores 2021 is already history and the sixteen teams classified to the Eighth Final of this contest, in addition to those classified to the South American Cup, the second Conmebol tournament at club level.

With the teams classified to Eighths, it only remains to wait for the day of the draw for the crosses, which will take place in Luque, Asunción, on Tuesday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m.

THE TEAMS CLASSIFIED TO THE EIGHTH OF THE FINAL OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP 2021: Group A: Palmeiras – Defense and Justice Group B: Inter – Olimpia Group C: Barcelona – Boca Group D: Fluminense – River Group E: Racing – Sao Paulo Group F: Argentinos Juniors – U. Católica Group G: Flamengo – Vélez Group H: Atlético Mineiro – Cerro Porteño When are the Eighth games of the Copa Libertadores 2021 played?

After the completion of the Copa América, the Copa Libertadores will resume between July 14 and 21 with the Eighth Final matches.

TEAMS CLASSIFIED TO EIGHTH OF THE 2021 SOUTH AMERICAN CUP: Group A: Independiente del Valle Group B: Deportivo Táchira Group C: Santos Group D: Junior from Barranquilla Group E: Sporting Cristal Group F: National Group G: Liga de Quito Group H: America From Cali

