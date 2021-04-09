Copa Libertadores 2021: This is how the groups remained after the CONMEBOL draw

With several games pending in the Reclassification phase, Conmebol held the draw for the Group Phase of the Copa Libertadores 2021, which will begin with its matches on Tuesday, April 20, playing the six days of this round consecutively, ending this phase on May 27, to have a short break before the start of the Eighth Finals.

The knockout phase will be played between July 13 and 22, while the quarterfinals will be played between August 10 and 19, the semifinals between September 21 and 30, closing with the grand final on November 20 at a venue to be confirmed.

This is how the groups of the Copa Libertadores 2021 remained

GROUP A

Palmeiras (BRA) Defense and Justice (ARG) University (PER) Independent of the Valley (ECU) or Guild (BRA)

B GROUP

Olimpia (PAR) Inter (BRA) D. Táchira (VEN) Always Ready (BOL)

GROUP C

Boca (ARG) Barcelona (ECU) The Strongest (BOL) Santos (BRA) or San Lorenzo (ARG)

GROUP D

River (ARG) Independiente Santa Fe (COL) Fluminense (BRA) Bolívar (BOL) or Junior (COL)

GROUP E

San Pablo (BRA) Racing (ARG) Sporting Cristal (PER) Rentistas (URU)

GROUP F

National (URU) U. Católica (CHI) Argentinos (ARG) Libertad (PAR) or A. Nacional (COL)

GROUP G

Flamengo (BRA) Quito League (ECU) Vélez (ARG) Unión La Calera (CHI)

GROUP H

Cerro Porteño (PAR) A. Mineiro (BRA) America de Cali (COL) D. La Guaira (VEN)