Copa Libertadores 2021: The last guests to the CONMEBOL Competition are defined

The biggest competition at the Conmebol club level, the Copa Libertadores, has already defined its participants for the 2021 edition and the groups, which had already been defined by the draw that took place a few days ago.

The pending matches have already been defined and the last guests of the Cup have already secured their place in the groups, seeking glory and a pass to the Club World Cup.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Baños considers not playing the Concachampions

Independiente del Valle, Atlético Nacional, Santos and Junior are the last guests of the tournament, who already knew the assigned group.

With 6 teams, Brazil and Argentina are the countries that send the most clubs to the competition, followed by Colombia with 4 teams.

This is how the groups of the Copa Libertadores 2021 remained

GROUP A

Palmeiras (BRA) Defense and Justice (ARG) University (PER) Independiente del Valle (ECU)

B GROUP

Olimpia (PAR) Inter (BRA) D. Táchira (VEN) Always Ready (BOL)

GROUP C

Boca (ARG) Barcelona (ECU) The Strongest (BOL) Santos (BRA)

GROUP D

River (ARG) Independiente Santa Fe (COL) Fluminense (BRA) Junior (COL)

GROUP E

San Pablo (BRA) Racing (ARG) Sporting Cristal (PER) Rentistas (URU)

GROUP F

National (URU) U. Católica (CHI) Argentines (ARG) A. National (COL)

GROUP G

Flamengo (BRA) Quito League (ECU) Vélez (ARG) Unión La Calera (CHI)

GROUP H

Cerro Porteño (PAR) A. Mineiro (BRA) America de Cali (COL) D. La Guaira (VEN)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: