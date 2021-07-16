Copa Libertadores 2021: how was the scorers table and who is the top scorer of the tournament

Libertadores Cup

Libertadores Cup 2021 | All the first leg matches of the round of 16 were played and the scorers table did not move. Who is the top scorer of the most important CONMEBOL tournament?

ConmebolRony de Palmeiras is one of the leaders of the Copa Libertadores scorers table (Photo: .).

All teams have already played the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup 2021. There were not a lot of goals in these first eight games, so the top of the scorers table were immobile.

In this knockout context, the top forwards cannot fail situations they later regret. The top scorers of the group stage will try to add more screams in the individual table to help your teams move forward.

– This is how the second leg matches of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 will be played

– How is the scorers table for the Copa Sudamericana?

Until now, four forwards are at the top of the gunner rankings, with six holy cries. They are Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Hulk (Atlético Mineiro), Miguel Borja (He played the first part of the contest with Junior and returned to Palmeiras) and Rony (Palmeiras), who leads the rest of the attackers because he had fewer participations in the competition so far (five games played).

– In Boca they are excited: Palmeiras did not register Borja for the Libertadores

Behind, they are three players who have already scored five times, but only one remains in the tournament: Thomas Chancalayby Racing. While Christian ortiz He left for Xolos de Tijuana after his stage in Independiente del Valle (he did not agree to the eighth) and Jarlan Barrera It will not have international activity, since Atlético Nacional did not qualify for the knockout phase of either of the two competitions.

– Gabigol’s gesture in the final that reminded everyone of Gallardo

It should be remembered that Fidel Martínez was the scorer of the Libertadores 2020 when he celebrated eight times, in the same number of games played, with the Barcelona de Guayaquil shirt. Who will be the main gunner in 2021? Will he score more goals than Fidel Martínez in the last edition?

How was the scorers table of the Copa Libertadores after the first leg of the round of 16