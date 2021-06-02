Copa Libertadores 2021: Defined the games of the Eighth Final

The round of the Eighth Finals in the 2021 edition of the Copa Libertadores has been defined after the great draw for the fight for the title of the continental trophy to be held in the summer.

Boca Juniors vs Athletic Mineiro, Defense and Justice vs Flamengo Y Sao Paulo vs Racing Club, will star in the maximum rivalry between Brazilian and Argentine clubs in the first round of the knockout phase.

Meanwhile he Palmeiras will begin the defense of the title achieved in 2020 against Catholic University From Chile; what’s more, River plate Y Argentinos Jrs they will face each other in the Eighth Finals in a clash between Argentine teams.

DEFINED THE GAMES OF THE EIGHTH FINAL:

Defense and Justice vs Flamengo

Boca Juniors vs Atlético Mineiro

Catholic University vs Palmeiras

Cerro Porteño vs Fluminense

Velez Sarsfield vs Barcelona

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors

Olympia vs International

