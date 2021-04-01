Copa del Rey: Real Sociedad surpasses Athletic Club in market value

Oyarzabal is the ‘MVP’

This Saturday the final of the Copa del Rey for the 2019-2020 academic year will be played between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, it will be the fourth time that two Basque clubs face each other in the last match of the tournament. The donostiarras arrive at the Cartuja stadium in Seville with a team much more valuable than that of the rojiblancos.

Club comparison

219,80 Mill. €

Value

345,90 mill. €





First division

Competition

First division





12.00 mill. €

Expenses 20/21

10,00 mill. €





Marcelino

Trainer

Imanol Sheriff

Full Club Comparison

Real’s squad is valued at 345.9 million euros and that of Athletic totals 219.8 million euros, which means that Realists outnumber their rival by just over 126 million euros. In LaLiga, Real Sociedad is the fifth club by market value, while Athletic is eighth.

Winger Mikel Oyarzabal is valued at 70 million

Of the 20 most valuable professionals who compete in the Cup final, 12 are from Real Sociedad and the rest from Athletic. Txuri-urdin winger Mikel Oyarzabal is clearly the ‘MVP’ of the Copa del Rey final. The one from Éibar alone dominates the ranking of the most valuable with 70 million euros. Oyarzabal, 23, is the second most sought-after Spanish footballer only behind Ansu Fati and is part of the top 10 in LaLiga.

Athletic – Real Sociedad: the most valuable of the Copa del Rey final

20 Adnan Januzaj | Royal Society | Market value: € 10 million

Data as of April 1, 2021

& copy imago images

Data as of April 1, 2021

19 Unai López | Athletic Club | Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

18 Andoni Gorosabel | Royal Society | Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

17 Iker Muniain | Athletic Club | Market value: € 14 million

& copy imago images

16 Aritz Elustondo | Royal Society | Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

15 Álex Berenguer | Athletic Club | Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

14 Martin Zubimendi | Royal Society | Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

13 Ander Barrenetxea | Royal Society | Market value: € 15 million

& copy TM / imago images

12 Yuri Berchiche | Athletic Club | Market value: € 16 million

& copy TM / imago images

11 Portu | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

10 Yeray Álvarez | Athletic Club | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

9 Álex Remiro | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

8 Robin Le Normand | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

7 Unai Núñez | Athletic Club | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

6 Igor Zubeldia | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

5 Iñaki Williams | Athletic Club | Market value: € 25 million

& copy imago images

4 Unai Simón | Athletic Club | Market value: € 30 million

& copy imago images

3 Alexander Isak | Royal Society | Market value: € 30 million

& copy imago images

2 Mikel Merino | Royal Society | Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

1 Mikel Oyarzabal | Royal Society | Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

The blue and white midfielder Mikel Merino is second in the ranking with € 40 million and in third position are two players with € 30 million: the Swede Alexander Isak and the Spanish international goalkeeper Unai Simón, although the forward is still ahead because he is younger than the goalkeeper.

Iñaki Williams is the second rojiblanco footballer in the top 20 with a market value of € 25 million, which places him in fifth place.

