Copa del Rey: Fans surrender to Gerard Piqué’s performance against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona is looking for its first title in the coach’s era Ronald Koeman and of Joan Laporta as president, facing Athletic Bilbao in the grand final of the 2020-2021 edition of the Copa del Rey.

The Lions team took over the actions in the first half against a Blaugrana team that resisted the attacks of its rival and with a Gerard Piqué as in his best days at the club.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful Catalan fans did not wait, placing the figure of the Spanish defender as a trend on social networks with the following messages.

Piqué’s 1ºT is a true marshal. Pulling defensive talent to prevail in all duels, anticipating the rival so that he does not turn, and he is doing it in a way that is very consistent with his (low) physical level. He is supporting the defensive transition of Barça alone. – Adrián Blanco (@AdrianBlanco_) April 17, 2021

Regular Dest match. Busquet, I hammered on a great level. The goal is missing. Total dominance. – Alberto Linero (@PLinero) April 17, 2021

Athletic only press on restarts and, certainly, they don’t do it too well either. Then it is difficult for the counter to launch with precision and Gerard Piqué is imperial, being able to see everything clearly and without having to go out on the wings, which is where Iñaki makes him suffer. – Miguel Quintana (@migquintana) April 17, 2021

The first part of Gerard Piqué injured is a masterclass of Barcelona (playing infiltrated and risking a lot) and game (positionally in defense and active, impeccable in ball delivery). For all the club’s center-backs, first team, quarry and whoever to see it. – Aina (@aina_canales) April 17, 2021

A pretty good first part of Barcelona. Piqué and Mingueza very solid. Busquets with freedom is crazy. It is necessary to look for that verticality to finish off the goal. – (@JuannDis) April 17, 2021