Copa del Rey: Fans surrender to Gerard Piqué’s performance against Athletic Bilbao

Football

Barcelona is looking for its first title in the coach’s era Ronald Koeman and of Joan Laporta as president, facing Athletic Bilbao in the grand final of the 2020-2021 edition of the Copa del Rey.

The Lions team took over the actions in the first half against a Blaugrana team that resisted the attacks of its rival and with a Gerard Piqué as in his best days at the club.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful Catalan fans did not wait, placing the figure of the Spanish defender as a trend on social networks with the following messages.