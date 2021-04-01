Copa del Rey: Athletic and Real Sociedad seek a title after more than 30 years

Unpublished ending

The one that should have been played in 2020, postponed due to the pandemic and that will be played this Saturday, April 3, that yes in the same planned scenario, the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, was the Cup of the feat of the Real Sociedad in the Santiago Bernabéu and that of successive ‘miracles’ of Athletic with classifications always heroic.

It was also that of Alexander Isak, top scorer with seven goals, and the main figure in the txuri-urdin approach to Real Madrid; and that of Yuri Berchiche, the best example of how irreducible the ‘lions’ were on their thorny path to the final.

The 41 Athletic Club Cup finals

With which they have to play this Saturday, April 3 and the one fourteen days later, on the 17th against FC Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club de Bilbao will add a total of 41 Cup finals of which they won a total of 24, the last of them in 1984 with Javier Clemente when he defeated Maradona’s Barça at the Bernabéu 1-0.

In the list, in addition to the two finals mentioned, the final of the Coronation Cup of 1902 is included, a title that he claims before the RFEF, which is not recognized, in which he was proclaimed champion and is considered the KO competition embryo. In addition, the Bilbao team was runner-up on 15 other occasions.

Athletic – Real Sociedad: the most valuable of the Copa del Rey final

20 Adnan Januzaj | Royal Society | Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

Data as of April 1, 2021

19 Unai López | Athletic Club | Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

18 Andoni Gorosabel | Royal Society | Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

17 Iker Muniain | Athletic Club | Market value: € 14 million

& copy imago images

16 Aritz Elustondo | Royal Society | Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

15 Álex Berenguer | Athletic Club | Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

14 Martin Zubimendi | Royal Society | Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

13 Ander Barrenetxea | Royal Society | Market value: € 15 million

& copy TM / imago images

12 Yuri Berchiche | Athletic Club | Market value: € 16 million

& copy TM / imago images

11 Portu | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

10 Yeray Álvarez | Athletic Club | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

9 Álex Remiro | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

8 Robin Le Normand | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

7 Unai Núñez | Athletic Club | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

6 Igor Zubeldia | Royal Society | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

5 Iñaki Williams | Athletic Club | Market value: € 25 million

& copy imago images

4 Unai Simón | Athletic Club | Market value: € 30 million

& copy imago images

3 Alexander Isak | Royal Society | Market value: € 30 million

& copy imago images

2 Mikel Merino | Royal Society | Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

1 Mikel Oyarzabal | Royal Society | Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

The Royal Society seeks its third title in almost 112 years of history

Real Sociedad wants to achieve a “trio of Cups” against Athletic, in the seventh final of this tournament that it has reached in its almost 112 years of history with a balance of four defeats, all against FC Barcelona, ​​and two victories.

The first of them, disputed on April 8, 1909, could not be more glorious since it became the first title of the Donostiarras, thanks to a 3-1 triumph over the Spanish of Madrid.

After two leagues won (1980/81 and 1981/82), in the 1986/87 season, Real Sociedad won its last Copa del Rey. Directed by John Benjamin Toshack, he managed to defeat Atlético de Madrid in Zaragoza in an epic penalty shoot-out.

