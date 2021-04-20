Copa de la Reina: teams, schedules and where to watch on television

The Queen’s Cup for the 2020-2021 campaign will begin this week. The first two matches corresponding to the quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday April 21 and the remaining two on May 5. Since two of those involved in the competition, Barça and Granadilla, have a league match pending – postponed from matchday 16 – on Tuesday 20th.

Real Sociedad-Atlético de Madrid

Natalia Arroyo’s team will receive in Zubieta next Wednesday (at 4:30 p.m.) a team led by Sánchez Vera. The match may be followed by GOAL. The rojiblancas face their worst season in recent years. Seventh in the First Iberdrola and after losing against Sevilla 2-3 in the discount. Nevertheless, They already showed in the Super Cup against Barça that they grow in big games.

The locals are having a great year in league competition. The project that started this campaign is taking shape, and they are fourth, just four points behind the UWCL. Maitane already warned at a press conference “I see the cup very open.” It is a great opportunity for both teams to win one of the titles of the season.

Madrid CFF- Real Madrid

A few hours later, the Madrid derby will take place. Madrid CFF will host the match against Real Madrid (at 7pm). A match that can be followed in Teledeporte and Real Madrid TV. The locals have a great season, with much better results – and football – than in previous years. However, they are coming off two league losses against Valencia and Granadilla.

Those led by David Aznar star in a great debut in the Primera Iberdrola. In their first official year in the competition they have accumulated very good numbers since the beginning of the campaign. They are positioned third behind Barça and Levante. Although they come from a draw, they are classified for Europe and -a priori- they will play the Champions League next season.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Levante-Granadilla

On May 5, one of the most even matches of the Copa de la Reina will take place. The granotas will receive the Canaries on May 5 (at 1:00 p.m.). A confrontation that can be seen on Teledeporte. Those of Maria Pry are having a brilliant campaign, placing second behind Barça and with a two-point advantage over Real Madrid. Although in the last games they could not perpetuate those results. They tied against Sporting and lost against Barça.

For its part, the Gfrog is experiencing the best season in its history. It is ranked fifth – tied on points with Real Sociedad, placed fourth – and is consolidating as one of the best clubs in the competition. Reach the quarters after beating Santa Teresa and Madrid CFF. In addition, the two teams will meet next Saturday at the Primera Iberdrola.

Seville-Barça

The Jesús Navas Stadium will host Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​the great favorite. Sevilla and Barça will also fight on May 5 (at 7:00 p.m.). The duel can be followed by Teledeporte and live by Sport. The Nervionenses are going through a great time. Far are the seasons fighting for salvation. Cristian Toro’s team has settled in half a table and even beat Atlético in the last match of the Primera Iberdrola.

Those of Lluís Cortés continue an undefeated season in the league, with 23 consecutive victories. And also, showing a great level. The last game against Depor – in which they won 9-0 – is one more example of what they have been doing all season, with 119 goals in favor and four against. They have also qualified for the semifinals of the UWCL.