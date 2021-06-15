Copa América: Yairo Moreno and Juan Otero leave the Colombian National Team

The players who play in Liga MX have not had luck with their selection in the America Cup, the last cases are Colombians Yairo Moreno Y Juan Otero, who have caused withdrawal from the coffee selection.

A few moments ago, through a statement on social networks, the Colombian team announced that the new Club Pachuca player has been called off due to a muscle injury he suffered in the game against Colombia.

On the other hand, the Mexican soccer runner-up, Juan Otero was discharged after he tested positive for Covid in the PCR test. The player who will replace him will be Boca Juniors’ left back, Frank Fabra.

It should be noted that for this edition of the Copa América, Conmebol implemented a guideline in the regulations in which it could replace players prior to or during the tournament to address the situation of the pandemic.