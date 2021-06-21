Copa América: Venezuela rescues the last-minute tie against Ecuador (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Venezuelan National Team came from behind on a couple of occasions to end up equaling at the last minute by a score of 2-2 against the Ecuadorian National Team, within the action of Day 3 in Group A of the Copa América Brasil 2021.

Crouching low, the Vinotinto players waited for their chances on the counterattack, but were unable to find the necessary rhythm in the first half. Nor did Ecuador, which searched in every possible way, showed itself capable of finding holes in the Venezuelan defense and, when they were worried by their rivals, they showed fragility to withdraw.

Read also: Cruz Azul ‘forced’ to sell Orbelín or lose a millionaire

La Tri was reunited with the goal in the 38th minute, when Pervis Estupiñán He launched a long free kick that showed the weaknesses of a Venezuelan defense, improvised and rebuilt several times by injuries and covid-19.

After two heads, the ball reached Robert Arboleda who finished the ball, then without an owner, but Wuilker Fariñez He managed to stop it shortly before colliding with his rival, an action in which his teammates saw a foul on the goalkeeper.

The rebound of the second rejection fell to Angelo Preciado, absolutely only in the small area, where, with the goalkeeper defeated after the first shots and some defenders who looked like luxury spectators, he only had to push the ball to the back of the net.

Read also: Liga MX: Ignacio Malcorra, formerly from Pumas, is the new reinforcement of Lanús in Argentina

With the 0-1 and two faltering teams, the players went to the changing rooms. Just six minutes after returning to the playing field, Jose Martinez received a ball on the right wing from which he launched a cross into the area that seemed measured for the head of Edson Castillo.

The Venezuelan arrived in the race and, very alone in the very center of the area, finished off with a superb header that put the ball far from the hands of Pedro Ortiz. Shortly after, the controversy took shape again when, in a harsh lack of Enner Valencia, Vinotinto asked the referee to show him the second yellow card. The Chilean Roberto Tobar he did not listen to the complaints and the Tri player continued on the green.

When Venezuela played its best minutes in the tournament and had Ecuador locked in defense, Gonzalo silver he hit a ball after a corner from Vinotinto that smelled like a goal. Fresh, because he had entered the field minutes before, Plata drove the ball with great speed from his court and was alone in front of Fariñez who, very skillfully, cleared in hand-to-hand.

The ball fell to Christian Noboa, also recently entered the field and who had closely followed the career of his partner, who made the second shot. However, Fariñez, again, cleared, but the ball fell to Plata, a few steps from the goal line, to score the second of the game.

Ecuadorians were already celebrating victory, when Jose Peseiro He moved his bench to introduce the most offensive team in Vinotinto in this Copa América. And he was right. In the 91st minute, Edson Castillo put a center from the center of the field that the newly entered Ronald Hernandez, faster than the centrals of La Tri, finished with a header to score the final 2-2.

Ecuador then launched in search of the winning goal but, again, Fariñez dressed as a superhero to close the result. With this tie, Venezuela is in third position with two points and Ecuador, which has one game less, is fourth with one.