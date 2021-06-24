Copa América: Uruguay from the hand of Cavani gets its first victory against Bolivia

Uruguay won its first match in the 47th edition of the Copa América and qualified for the quarterfinals by beating Bolivia 0-2 this Thursday on the fourth day of Group A, a match played at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá. Celeste’s first goal came from a Bolivian.

Bad fortune accompanied goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, who scored in the 40th minute as his own goal when defender Jairo Quinteros tried to cut a Uruguay cross at ground level, but the clearance hit the goalkeeper of the Green and entered the goal for the 0-1.

Uruguay’s second goal came through Edinson Cavani, his 52nd goal with La Celeste, who received an assist from Facundo Torres in the 79th minute and finished off with great poise inside the area to beat Lampe and make it 0-2 in marker.

In this way, Uruguay accumulates four points and is in third position, while Bolivia sinks to the bottom of the table without points and with few options to advance to the next phase.

On the fifth and final date to be played next Monday, Uruguay will face Paraguay and Bolivia will face Argentina. Chile will rest.

