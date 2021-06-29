Copa América: Uruguay beats Paraguay by the minimum and will face Colombia in the quarterfinals

The Uruguay national team beat this Monday 1-0 to Paraguay, on the last day of Group A of the Copa América, and reached second place in the area, with which it will play the quarterfinals against Colombia next Saturday in Brasilia.

The match, at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, was even in their actions but it was La Celeste who found the goal when the Brazilian referee Raphael Claus sanctioned a penalty in the 19th minute, after a foul committed in the area against Nahitan Nández.

Read also: Copa América 2021: Defined the qualifiers and their matches in the Quarter-Finals

Edinson Cavani charged in the 21st minute who converted with a shot with the right to the left in front of the Albirroja goalkeeper Antony Silva. Those of ‘Maestro’ Óscar Washington Tabárez attacked with Cavani himself and with Luis Suárez, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Matías Vecino and Rodrigo Bentancur but could not extend the score.

For their part, those led by Eduardo Berizzo tried it with Ángel Romero and Carlos González but the Paraguayan team did not reach a tie. Uruguay finished second in the group with 7 points behind Argentina, which closed with 10 units, Paraguay third with 6 and Chile fourth with 5 integers.

La Celeste will face Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 3 at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia and Paraguay will meet Peru on Friday, July 2 at the Olympic stadium in Goiania.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content