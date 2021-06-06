Copa América: Tite would resign from the Brazilian National Team after the Qualifiers

The brazilian team he trained again this Sunday without contact with the press and amid growing doubts about the continuity of coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite“after next Tuesday’s game against Paraguay.

La Canarinha will travel to Asunción this Monday to play against the Paraguayans the next day for the South American qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup 2022, but it will do so with the rarefied climate due to Conmebol’s decision to transfer the Copa América to Brazil, after the resignation of Colombia and Argentina to organize the tournament.

Although they will not clarify their position until after the game against Paraguay, the feeling persists that both the players and coach Tite do not share that decision, made despite the fact that Brazil still does not control the covid-19 pandemic, which is already in the country more than 472,000 deaths and threatens a new and virulent wave for the next few weeks.

The training sessions of the national team in recent days have been without the usual press conferences by Tite and the players and, in the midst of that silence, the local press weaves many conjectures.

One of the most insistent states that, after the match with Paraguay, which will end a new round of the World Cup qualifiers, Tite will present his resignation and will be immediately replaced by Renato Gaúcho, who is currently without a club.

Key hours are lived in Brazil for the # CopaAmerica2021. Caboclo, the president of the Brazilian federation, promised Bolsonaro to kick Tite out and that Renato Gaucho will be the new coach of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/5p07mHNiUk – Soccer and Politics (@FutboliPolitica) June 6, 2021

Last Friday, after the 2-0 victory against Ecuador, the coach was asked directly about his continuity and answered evasively. “I’m doing my job normally. I always do. I’m at peace with myself,” he said.

The doubts are fueled by the fact that both Tite and the players have said that they will only comment on the decision to hold the Copa América in Brazil after the match with Paraguay.

The local press maintains that the players will publish a kind of manifesto to express their discomfort with that decision and speculates that many may decide not to play the tournament, although none of this has been confirmed, as is the case with Tite’s situation.

The team plans to return to training this Monday in the city of Porto Alegre and then travel to Asunción, where after the match with Paraguay it is expected that these issues will be clarified and, above all, the decision on the Copa América, which will begin within one week, Sunday June 13.