Copa América: Tite points out that Neymar is incomparable

Brazilian soccer coach Adenor Leonardo Bachi ‘Tite’ called Neymar, Romário and Ronaldo “extraordinary” but said they are “incomparable” after the 3-0 victory over Venezuela, with an outstanding performance by the player. of the French PSG.

“Neymar has unpredictable technical virtues and we structure for him to receive the ball more in front, even so that the rival avoids committing fouls in danger zones for them, but it is an injustice to compare him with other generations,” Tite said at the press conference after the opening match of the Copa América.

For Tite, “Romário, Ronaldo and Neymar are extraordinary”, but they belong to “different cycles” and that is why he avoided commenting on the fact that the attacker, with the goal converted from a penalty this Sunday over Venezuela, scored his 67th goal and He was ten behind Pelé, Canarinha’s top gunner.

Regarding the victory at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Tite said that his team showed “defensive solidity to not receive goals” and with the end of the tournament “the idea is not to de-characterize the team.”

However, the coach hopes with the passing of the matches to carry out “alternative tactical positions so that the players can perform different functions.”

“We provoke competition among them, with loyalty, to maintain an overall structure,” he added.

On the second date of Group B, next Thursday the 17th, Brazil and Peru will meet in Rio de Janeiro and Venezuela will face Colombia in Goiania.