Copa América: Tite denies rumors about his possible resignation from the Brazilian National Team

Coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ became a trend in the South American media, revealing himself about the possibility of leaving his position with the Brazil National Team as a warning for being the organizers of the Copa América 2021.

In a press videoconference for the match against the Paraguay National Team in the Conmebol qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, the Brazilian strategist denied that he would present his resignation as a threat to boycott the participation of the Canarinha team in the tournament.

In addition, coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ clarified that there is still no specific position within the Brazilian National Team for the organization of the Copa América 2021 after unsubscribing Colombia Y Argentina.

“We reiterate our respect for the situation and that is why when the qualifying rounds are over, the technical commission and the athletes will give their opinion and clarify to the people,” he said.

It should be noted that Brazil is the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic today, adding nearly half a million deaths that has resulted in a strong health and political crisis.

