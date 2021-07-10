Copa América: This is the party that the Argentines have outside the Maracana in the preview of the final

The “Brazil, tell me how you feel” was sung again outside the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, as it happened during the 2014 World Cup. This time, and with fewer fans, the Argentines demonstrated in the preview from the end of the America Cup 2021.

HI LEO! Messi and the Argentine National Team, heading to the Maracana to try to make history. pic.twitter.com/qx9xClRVOt – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 10, 2021

Argentina wants to end a 28-year drought in senior team titles. Generations passed, they won South America, World Cups and Olympic medals with minor teams, but the oldest has not lifted a cup since 1993.

ARGENTINE PARTY IN THE MARACANÁ! Many fans in the preview of the # CopaAmérica final, with songs and special shirts… pic.twitter.com/cal4ZkhzpQ – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 10, 2021

Lionel Messi, as captain, is ready to end the Albiceleste slump and also win his first international trophy with his country, a pending issue in his successful career. That is why Argentines residing in Brazil came to the surroundings of the mythical Maracana stadium to receive their players, prior to an epic battle against Brazil.

SCENARIO READY! This is how Maracana looks like in the great preview of Argentina vs. Brazil for the final of the # CopaAmérica. pic.twitter.com/39ljrgiHJK – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 10, 2021

2,100 Argentines will attend the stadium stands, thanks to the resolution issued by the Rio Mayor’s Office to allow 10% of the capacity in the home of the final. The Argentine Football Association delivered the tickets to the Argentine Embassy in Rio.

