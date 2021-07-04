Copa América: the strange case of homophobia that would make Brazil not use the number 24



The federation would have 48 hours to explain the omission of the number.

Photo: Wagner Meier / .

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in the eye of the storm. The powerful Brazilian team will have to respond to justice on an alleged case of homophobia On campus. The template is the only team in the entire Copa América that does not wear number 24, number that is culturally associated with homophobic gestures in Brazil.

According to information from ., the Brazilian confederation has 48 hours to answer the reason for the omission of that number. The answer has to be raised before the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. Now, the issue in relation to the number 24 is quite far-fetched, but the Rainbow Group of the LGBT communityThey were the ones who perceived the detail and established the complaint.

The 24th and homophobia in Brazil

A priori it may seem that you do not have any kind of relationship. However, this number has a cultural connotation in the Amazon country. In the “Jogo do Bicho”, A clandestine lottery, but very popular in Brazil. The number 24 represents the deer (veado). In this sense that word has a close sound with the word “Viado” or “deviant”, word with which homosexuality is related.

Tag yourself in banquinha do jogo do bicho pic.twitter.com/5QDgbhIvbe – Goetia Patchwork (@shiivivi) June 27, 2021

For this reason, some players would have refused to wear this number on their chest and back. Under these circumstances, the judge Ricardo Cyfer, initiated the investigation against the sports organization and awaits a response from it.

Each team had the power to summon 24 players to its squad. In the case of the “Canarinha”, from number 23 it jumps to 25. In this way, the Brazilian team omitted this controversial number and unleashed the rejection of an entire community.

You may also like:

Cobra Kai kick: Gabriel Jesús connected with his booty in the face of a Chilean

Controversy between Chile and Nike: the national team covered the brand’s logo with a patch

You can’t miss it: Lionel Messi received an impressive offer from Ibis SC, “the worst team in the world”