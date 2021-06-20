Copa América: The reason why Lautaro Martínez is a starter over Kun Agüero in Argentina

The Argentine National Team has started its participation in the Copa América with the right foot after drawing with Chile and defeating Uruguay by a goal for zero, adding a total of 4 points in the first two days. However, in the fans there is concern about the lack of a goal in the forward of the team, which is Lautaro Martínez who has all the confidence of coach Lionel Scaloni over that of Sergio ‘Kun’ Aüero.

According to information from TyC Sports, despite the fact that Scaloni considers reasonable doubts about Lautaro Martínez, he considers that the Inter Milan striker does and contributes a series of things that the current Barcelona reinforcement ‘Kun’ Agüero does not give him. over the field.

As detailed in the information, Scaloni considers that Martínez is a more orderly and tactically disciplined player than ‘Kun’ Agüero, and that for this reason he prefers the Inter striker, despite his lack of goal at the beginning of the competition, although for now, in the environment there is a little more confidence after the victory against Uruguay.

Therefore, Sergio Agüero has had very few minutes so far in the Copa América, because he does not have sacrifice or defensive work, unlike Lautaro who does help in those tasks, despite being less effective in the definition than the former Manchester City scorer, who will play with Lionel Messi next season.

For now, Argentina will face the Paraguay National Team on Monday and although various media reported that Kun Agüero may be the starter for the match, everything seems to indicate that Scaloni will maintain his full confidence in Lautaro Martínez on the field.

