Copa América: Suzy Cortez sets the networks on fire with her congratulations to Lionel Messi

Today is a great day for soccer, the Argentine star, Lionel messi, he is 34 years old, so his friends, former teammates and people from the football environment have congratulated him on their social networks, of course, Suzy Cortez, could not miss.

It is not a secret that the Brazilian model is a great admirer of the Barcelona player, even years ago she revealed that both Messi and his wife have kept her blocked from social networks.

This day, the Miss Bum Bum uploaded a photo with the shirt of the Argentina Selection; However, it raised the temperature, since he was not wearing anything under the sports jersey.

The photo has gone viral in a few hours, remembering that in recent months, Instagram has blocked Suzy’s accounts, so it could be for a few hours.