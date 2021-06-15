Copa América: statements by Lionel Messi after 1 to 1 between Argentina and Chile | National teams

Argentina and Chile equaled one goal in their Copa América debut this Monday at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Lionel Messi, the ’10’ of the albiceleste, scored the first goal of the match, a goal from a free kick with which they became excited. In the end, they had to distribute the honors. He was chosen as the figure of the game and after the commitment he made his own balance. What did they lack to win?

“The penalty play and the draw gave them more peace of mind. They started to handle the ball and we couldn’t have it. The game got complicated there,” Messi said at the end of the engagement.

Argentina had been winning from 33 minutes after Leo’s score, but in addition, after a wrong penalty by Arturo Vidal, Eduardo Vargas (57 ‘) got it 1-1. Where did Argentina fail? “We lacked tranquility to win when we were ahead. The court didn’t help much either, but we lacked control, they did when they tied us.”

Messi left the game with the disappointment of not having been able to win. Despite this, he was motivated with the next meeting, in which they will measure forces with Uruguay. One of the most attractive duels of the second day of the Cup. “We wanted to start winning and a victory against a difficult opponent. We are going to have a very tough second game against Uruguay, which will also be very even.”