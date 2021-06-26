Copa América: Santiago Ormeño with options to start after Gianluca Lapadula’s injury

The soccer player Santiago Ormeño of Club Leon inside of MX League, would have great options to start as a starter in the duel of the Peruvian National Team against Venezuela from day 5 of the America Cup.

The forward Gianluca Lapadula of Italian origin is in doubt for the duel against Venezuela, after leaving with a right ankle injury in the duel against Ecuador at 2 goals, where he was dispatched with a score.

If Lapadula did not recover 100 percent from his annoyance, the first option to take his place up front would be that of Santiago Ormeño, so coach Ricardo Gareca would be waiting until the last minutes to make his decision.

Santiago Ormeño has already seen action with the Peruvian team, coming in for a few minutes against Ecuador and Colombia, but without being able to score a goal with the team, so Sunday’s match against Venezuela would be a good opportunity.

