Copa América: Santiago Ormeño sends a message to the fans after putting on the Peru shirt

Football player Santiago Ormeño of Club Leon within the MX League, he sent a message through his networks to the fans of the Peruvian National Team, after reporting for the first time with the team prior to the America’s Cup 2021.

Very happy to come to this family, the best is yet to come !!! Let’s go Peruvian Selection “, was the message of Santiago Ormeño.

The forward launched his message through his social networks, where he stressed that he is very happy to be part of this new family for the first time, such as the Peruvian National Team.

Santiago Ormeño will defend the Peru jersey for the first time in Brazil under the command of coach Ricardo Gareca, after failing to be taken into account by Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team.

