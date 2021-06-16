Copa América: Santiago Ormeño misses the debut of the Peruvian National Team against Brazil

The soccer player Santiago Ormeño of Club Leon inside of MX League, will miss the start of the Copa América 2021 with the Peruvian National Team Ricardo Gareca, when they measure to Brazil this Thursday on date 2.

According to sources from different media in Peru, Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca will not have Santiago Ormeño for the match against the Brazilian National Team on matchday 2.

Read also: Mexican National Team: FIFA authorizes the change of selection to Rogelio Funes Mori

The forward of the Panzas Verdes arrived at the call of the Peruvian team with muscular discomfort, after the end of the campaign in the 2021 Guardians Tournament, so he will be taken care of for the second match of his team.

Santiago Ormeño will not be considered for Peru’s match against Brazil, DT Ricardo Gareca revealed that Ormeño is recovering from an injury and that is why he will not put him to play, first casualty for Peru … ⚠️ pic.twitter.com / 8u0pRTvqpO – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 16, 2021

Santiago Ormeño had an outstanding participation in the last year with Club Puebla, being one of the most important forwards in the league, adding 15 annotations in his personal account.

Players NOT born in South America who are going to play the Copa América 2021: Ben Brereton

Adrián Jusino

Erwin Sánchez

Jaume Cuéllar

Gianluca Lapadula

Santiago Ormeño – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) June 12, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content