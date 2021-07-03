Copa América: Santiago Ormeño is busted for missing a penalty against Paraguay

The Peruvian National Team player, Santiago Ormeño, could not score his penalty in the final round and in social networks, he was busted despite the victory of the Red and White National Team against Paraguay in the quarterfinals of the Copa América.

The Peruvian National Team achieved the victory after winning 4-3 on penalties and Santiago Ormeño, León’s forward, could give them the advantage in the shoot-out but missed his penalty that was stopped by goalkeeper Silva.

In social networks, the Mexican was busted by the fans, both from Mexico and Peru, and they did not forgive him for the failure at the defined moment.

Ormeño with more Mexican than Peruvian genes !!! – Jerry GalaMo (@JerryGalamo) July 2, 2021

The whole reason @santorme is lousy to play a stunt – @ demon58 (@ demon586) July 2, 2021

Big Cave !!! You failed her so Ormeño doesn’t feel bad #respect – FútbolPeruanoOutOfContext (@OOOfutperuano) July 2, 2021

