Copa América: Santiago Ormeño already wears the shirt of the Peru National Team

The soccer player Santiago Ormeño of Club Leon within the MX League, he wore for the first time the shirt of the Peruvian Selection, during Gareca’s team training for the America’s Cup 2021.

IT IS SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL TO CONTINUE WITH MY GRANDFATHER’S LEGACY “, were the words of Santiago Ormeño.

The footballer was summoned by coach Ricardo Gareca to play the Copa América with Peru, accepting the footballer from Panzas Verdes after not receiving the opportunity to play with the Mexican team.

Santiago Ormeño already reported with the Peruvian team to the concentration, where he could be seen along with some of his teammates, wearing the iconic white shirt with the red stripe very similar to that of Puebla.

