Copa América: Reveal audio of the VAR in the goal of Brazil vs Colombia (VIDEO)

After all the controversy that was generated after the first goal of the Brazilian National Team against the Colombian National Team, in the Copa América, where the ball hit the referee Nestor Pitana and then the play continued, the audio of the VAR during this play.

The Conmebol published the audio of the Video Refereeing booth in the play of the goal of Roberto Firmino, where initially they ask Pitana let the play run, which ended with a score by the forward of the Liverpool.

As soon as the annotation fell, the review of the play by the VAR and the A-VAR began, where they point out that, as possession was still with the Brazil National Team, it was good that the play was allowed to run.

After a couple of minutes, the VAR tells Pitana that Brazil’s goal is valid because it was the Brazilian team that had possession before impact.

According to reports from other media, the problem of the delay of approximately 5 more minutes in the review, it was another type of review by the VAR in the play, since from the beginning it was decided that the hit of the ball in Pitana did not it was reason to annul the goal.

After the match, which ended with a 2-1 victory for Brazil, the Colombian National Team requested a sanction for Néstor Pitana and the rest of the refereeing body.

