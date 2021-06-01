Copa América: Porto Alegre joins Recife and refuses to host the national team event | National teams

For now, the organization has not informed the State of Rio Grande do Sul that they consider it as the venue for the Copa América that according to Conmebol will be held in that country. However, before they requested it, the Mayor of Porto Alegre said NO!

As stated by Globo Esporte, the government has already anticipated that “it is not in favor of receiving competition at this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, reported that neither Conmebol nor the Brazilian Football Confederation have asked him to host the Copa América, but warned that it is not a priority. “Doing the America’s Cup in Brazil would add a problem to the country. It would be untimely and inconsequential,” said Leite in the statement published by GE.

In this way, there are already two possible venues that close the door to the realization of the Cup that was planned in Colombia and Argentina, but that due to the National Strike in Colombia and the significant increase in Covid-19 in Argentina, ended to decline.

Before the NW of Porto Alegre, Recife, which appeared as one of the possible venues, also stated that it would not host said event. The state of Pernambuco said it was experiencing a “new acceleration in the multiplication of the virus.”

The other venues that the organization is considering are Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasília and Natal.