Copa América: Peru would have an important loss for the game against Venezuela

The front Gianluca Lapadula It may be the only doubt of the Peruvian team in the face of their confrontation against Venezuela in the fifth and last day of the group stage of the Copa América.

Lapadula, who made his debut as a scorer for La Blanquirroja in the last match against Ecuador (2-2), had to withdraw from that match in the final minutes suffering from a strong blow to his right ankle.

With two days still to go, Peru coach Ricardo Gareca will wait until the last moment to decide based on the player’s feelings on his ankle. The Peruvian team trained normally this Friday in the first session held in the city of Brasilia, the venue for the match against Vinotinto.

There, physical trainer Néstor Bonillo, the only member of the Peruvian delegation who had to stay in Peru without traveling to Brazil, was integrated with the rest of the technical command because he had tested positive for covid-19 before the flight.

The Peruvian team has a pass to the quarterfinals of the Copa América at their fingertips, as any result is worth it except in the event that they lose and Ecuador beats Brazil.

However, the objective of the Peruvians will be to achieve their second victory in the tournament to be as high as possible and face a rival more accessible a priori in the quarterfinals.

The game against Venezuela is scheduled to be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium on Sunday 27 from 18:00 local time (21:00 GMT). Peru marches in the third position of Group B with 4 points after starting the tournament thrashed by Brazil (4-0), beating Colombia (1-2) and equalizing against Ecuador (2-2).

