Copa América pays an emotional tribute to Diego Maradona prior to the Argentina vs Chile game (VIDEO)

The Copa América has surprised those present at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium by paying a well-deserved tribute to the memory of the legend of Diego Armando Maradona prior to the game between Argentina Y chili.

Through their social networks, they spread the video where they show every detail from the air to the pitch of the images in the career of the former Argentine star who lost his life in 2020.

“THANK YOU, DIEGO! Emotional tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona at CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica ¡Eterno! #VibraElContinente”, they wrote.

"THANK YOU, DIEGO! Emotional tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona at CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica ¡Eterno! #VibraElContinente", they wrote.

It should be noted that the Argentine National Team revealed a statue of ‘Pelusa’ that will be on the outskirts of the Unique Stadium in Santiago del Estero, on the way to Diego Armando Maradona’s first mourning year.

Eternal, Diego! The CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica tribute to the genius of world football

