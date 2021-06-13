Copa América: Neymar gives recital in Brazil’s victory over Venezuela

The Brazilian National Team managed to win its first game against Venezuela at the inauguration of the America Cup. With goals from Marquinhos, Gabriel Barbosa Y Neymar, the Tite box got its first three points.

As expected, Brazil owned the ball during the first minutes; However, after several arrivals, it was through stopped balls and after a series of errors, that Marquinhos opened the scoring.

For the second half, the tonic of the match did not change and after a foul inside the area on Danilo, the PSG star, Neymar scored from eleven steps to be 10 goals away from equaling Pelé as the national team’s top scorer.

Despite the changes made by Tite, the team did not stop pressing and looking for another goal, which came near the end with Gabriel Barbosa passing from Neymar. A painful defeat for Venezuela that could be key to moving forward.