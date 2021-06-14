Copa América: Neymar close to matching Pele’s historic mark with Brazil

The Brazilian National Team has started the 2021 edition of the Copa América with the right foot, by beating the Venezuelan National Team 3-0 in the opening match of the continental tournament.

Forward Neymar Jr became the figure of the match for the Canarinha squad led by the coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ and give him the first three points and command Group A.

In the 63rd minute, the attacker of the Paris Saint Germain of the League 1 He took advantage of the penalty mark and from the eleven steps he made a momentary 2-0 against Vinotinto, which had several absences due to Covid-19.

With this annotation, forward Neymar Jr reached 67 goals defending the colors of the Brazilian National Team and remaining 10 annotations away from the historical leader Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’ He scored 77 in his career.

“Top scorers of the #Brasil team: Pelé 77, Neymar 67, Ronaldo 62 and Romario 55. * Neymar, just 29 years old,” they wrote.

