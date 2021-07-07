Copa América: Messi’s reaction to the penalty missed by Yerri Mina: “Dance now”

07/07/2021

On at 08:53 CEST

Leo wanted to be in the final and he is. The next morning from Sunday to Monday, at 2:00, Argentina will face Brazil, the final dreamed of for both, in a unique match where the Argentine star will try to become champion of the Copa América for the first time after reaching 3 end more.

Yesterday’s game was vital, and it showed: “Dance now,” shouted the captain after Mina failed from 11 meters in the shoot-out. During the match they advanced, Messi assisted Lautaro Martínez to put the 1-0 on the scoreboard, but a late goal from Colombia in 81, led the match to penalties, but not before seeing how a shot from 10 crashed into the wood just before the end of regulation time.

Messi did not miss his penalty, the second of the batch and the first for the albiceleste, and he joined his teammates to watch him from the center of the field, hugging and shouting his pass to the final. In those, it was Yerry Mina, his former teammate at Barça, to take the third penalty for Colombia, and was stopped by Emiliano Martínez, who managed to save 3 shots, thus unleashing the joy of the Argentines and their great star, who after a leap of joy, he could not contain himself: “Dance now” he repeated several times.

De Paul had just failed his, as did Davinson Sanchez, so Colombia wasted the opportunity to get ahead and gave Argentina the opportunity to depend on themselves, they did so.