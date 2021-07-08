Copa América: Messi, now or never

07/08/2021 at 2:43 AM CEST

Paco Rabadán

Brazil vs Argentina

Sunday, July 11, 2022 at 02:00 hours

Leo Messi will never be like Diego Armando Maradona until he wins a title with the Argentine team. This maxim has been consistently applied by detractors of the league’s all-time top scorer to ruin his achievements. Rosario is presented with a great opportunity this weekend to scare away all his ghosts in a final where he could kill three birds with one stone: give Argentina the first title since 1993, do it against Brazil and in Maracana.

More ingredients do not enter the pot to motivate a Messi who, at 34, will face a powerful Brazilian team led by Neymar. Two teams with a very similar style are measured with Brazil always focused on not conceding goals at the cost of sacrificing their showy game and an Argentina that goes out to wait for its rivals and where talent is under suspicion with the usual banquillazos for Agüero or Di María. The precedents in the Copa América are not good for a Messi who will have to try not to fall into the trap of Brazil.

Two finals in 2015 and 2016 against Chile and both ended with a tie to no goals and were chosen on penalties after great interventions by Claudio Bravo. On this occasion, the 11 meters were benevolent in the semifinals of this Copa América with a racana Argentina that was able to beat Colombia in that fate. But you know, if a lot goes to the source, it will eventually break.

Messi and company know that the pressure is on the roof of a Brazil that is champions and plays at home. To give the bell would pardon almost all the painful sins of Messi with the albiceleste because not only are the two Copa América finals in their due. The final in which Argentina lost in Maracana to Germany 1-0 in extra time is also remembered in a cruel way.

History can be a very heavy slab for an Argentina that lost 2-0 in the Copa América semifinals against Brazil in their last official duel. For this meeting, that Brazil raises the trophy is listed at [1.60] no matter how it is: 90 minutes, extra time or penalties. Messi and Argentina appear at quota [2.38], while the goal of the former Barcelona captain is awarded to [2.80].