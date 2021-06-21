in Football

Copa América: Martin Lasarte would leave his position as coach of Chile after controversial party

Coach Martin Lasarte, would be leaving his position as strategist of the Chilean National Team, after making himself known about a strong indiscipline of his players prior to his meeting against the team of Uruguay.

This Sunday the news was released in different media and social networks, that a group of selected including Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel, Pablo Galdames, Pablo Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas left the concentration to attend a party.

According to various media in South America, the Uruguayan coach would be presenting his resignation to the Chilean managers, after the indiscipline of some players in the squad.

The Chilean team of coach Martin Lasarte is focused for his duel against Uruguay, his rival from day three of group B that Argentina leads with 4 points in the 2021 Copa América in Brazil.

