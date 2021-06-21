Copa América: Martin Lasarte, Chile coach, clears up rumors about supposed party with women

Coach Martin Lasarte, coach of the Chilean National Team, cleared up the rumors about the supposed party with women at the concentration hotel and assured that it was only a hairdresser who had entered the room.

The doubts arose after the training scheduled for Saturday afternoon was suspended and a complaint filed by Conmebol was known in which it is ensured that a Brazilian hairdresser broke the health bubble in Cuiabá to serve different players who uploaded images to networks social.

“The only situation of indiscipline that we had to live was to which we have referred, it is not true what is said about six players of the national team.” Said the coach.

Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel are the footballers who appear in the photographs cutting their hair, images from their social networks, but there is still no certainty about how many players would be involved in the denounced events, who are exposed to a Conmebol fine of 30,000 Dollars.

Chile comes from drawing one with Argentina and prevailing by the minimum against Bolivia, and is waiting to face those led by Óscar Washington Tábarez this Monday.

