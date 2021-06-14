Copa América market values: Josef Martínez falls, Julio Enciso’s record

Gallery of the most valuable

Transfermarkt has updated the market values ​​of all the Copa América players that had not yet been reviewed in the updates of their respective leagues. This time, the update’s losers include Atlanta United’s Venezuelan Josef Martinez, while 17-year-old new Paraguayan international Julio Enciso sets a record.

Despite dropping € 1.5 million to € 12.5 million, the Atlanta United star remains the Venezuelan team’s second most valuable player behind former Granada CF pro Yangel Herrera (€ 18 million). In addition, Josef Martínez is the third most valuable in the MLS behind the Uruguayan Diego Rossi (20 million euros) and the Mexican Carlos Vela (15 million euros).

Neymar and Messi, among the most valuable players in the Copa América

25 Luis Muriel – Atalanta – Market value: € 30 M

& copy imago images

Colombia

24 Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa – € 30 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

23 Joaquín Correa – Lazio – € 30 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

22 Lucas Paquetá – Olympique Lyon – € 30 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

21 Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur – € 32 M

& copy TM / imago images

Colombia

20 Duván Zapata – Atalanta – € 33 M

& copy imago images

Colombia

19 Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus – € 35 M

& copy imago images

Uruguay

18 Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa – € 35 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

17 Rodrigo de Paul – Udinese – € 38 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

16 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

15 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

14 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

13 Roberto Firmino – Liverpool FC – € 50m

& copy imago images

Brazil

12 Ederson – Manchester City – € 50 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

11 Richarlison – Everton FC – € 55 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

10 Alisson – Liverpool FC – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

9 Fabinho – Liverpool FC – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

8 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Uruguay

7 Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

6 Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Uruguay

5 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

4 Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain – € 75 M

& copy TM / imago images

Brazil

3 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

2 Lautaro Martínez – Inter – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

1 Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain – € 100 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

Martinez’s demise is due, in part, to his long-term injury in 2020. The Venezuelan forward has scored just two goals in seven games for Atlanta this season. Another factor is his long contract until 2023. The 28-year-old is happy in Atlanta and is unlikely to be traded to a club outside of MLS.

Several of Josef Martínez’s teammates in Venezuela also received new rising market values: Cristhian Cásseres Jr. of New York Red Bulls: (+1 to 3 million) and José Andrés Martínez of Philadelphia Union (+400 thousand to 1 million) .

Julio Enciso promise rises 587.5%: the youngest Paraguayan

The youngest player in Paraguay’s squad Julio Enciso is called to be one of the revelations of the Copa América. The talented winger of the Club Libertad is the great revalued and grows 587.5%: it jumps from 800,000 euros to 5.5 million in market value. This figure represents the highest price in the history of the Paraguayan First Division since the competition entered the Transfermarkt database.

With the Argentine internationals who received a separate update, Uruguay, one of the favorites to aspire to the Copa América crown, presents a great novelty: the talent of Peñarol Facundo Torres goes from 1.8 million to 5 million euros.

Copa América: most valuable players of each team with Neymar leading

& copy imago images

Market value: € 100 million

Argentina: Leo Messi & Lautaro Martínez | Barça & Inter

& copy imago images

Market value: € 80 M

Uruguay: Federico Valverde | Real Madrid

& copy imago images

Market value: € 65 M

Colombia: Duván Zapata | Atalanta

& copy imago images

Market value: € 33 M

Peru: Renato Tapia | Celta Vigo

& copy TM / imago images

Market value: € 20 million

Venezuela: Yangel Herrera | Granada CF / Manchester City

& copy imago images

Market value: € 18 million

Paraguay: Miguel Almirón | Newcastle united

& copy imago images

Market value: € 16 million

Chile: Guillermo Maripán | AS Monaco

& copy TM / imago images

Market value: € 12 million

Ecuador: Pervis Estupiñán | Villarreal CF

& copy imago images

Market value: € 12 million

Bolivia: Erwin Saavedra | Bolivar

& copy imago images

Market value: € 1.1 M

