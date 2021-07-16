Copa América market values: Argentina is the most revalued team

Only revaluations

Leo Messi was finally able to win his first great title with Argentina in the Copa América 2021. In addition to Rosario, who was voted the best player of the tournament, there were other outstanding players whose market values ​​have been updated. Transfermarkt has revised up the price of 22 of them in a special update. The Colombian Luis Díaz is the big winner with an increase of 7 million euros, followed by the Argentineans Emiliano Martínez and Cristian Romero, as well as the Brazilian Lucas Paquetá: all three are revalued by 5 million euros.

Messi was unable to improve his market value despite the win, partly because of his advanced age, unlike Porto’s Luis Díaz, who scored the same goals as Messi (four), although he only needed five games to do so. The coffee grower climbs 7 million and now goes to 25 million euros, the highest increase after the end of the Copa América.

In addition, the aforementioned Emiliano Martínez and Cristian Romero both reach a market value of 35 million euros from today with the aforementioned plus of 5 million. Martínez, Aston Villa goalkeeper, thus rises in the ranking of the most valuable goalkeepers in the world. He is ahead of André Onana (Ajax) in seventh position with his new market value.

De Paul, Luis Díaz, Lapadula: most revalued players in Copa América

1 Rodrigo de Paul – Argentina – New market value: € 40 M (+ € 2 M)

Atletico Madrid

2 Emiliano Martínez – Argentina – € 35 M (+ € 5 M)

Aston Villa

3 Cristian Romero – Argentina – € 35 M (+ € 5 M)

Atalanta of Bergamo

4 Lucas Paquetá – Brazil – € 35 M (+ € 5 M)

Olympique de Lyon

5 Luis Díaz – Colombia – € 25 M (+ € 7 M)

Port

6 Leandro Paredes – Argentina – € 22 M (+ € 2 M)

PSG

7 Wilmar Barrios – Colombia – € 18 M (+ € 3 M)

Zenit St. Petersburg

8 Miguel Almirón – Paraguay – € 17.5 M (+ € 1.5 M)

Newcastle united

9 Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – € 17 M (+ € 2.5 M)

River plate

10 Pervis Estupiñán – Ecuador – € 15 M (+ € 3 M)

Villarreal CF

11 Nahuel Molina – Argentina – € 10 M (+ € 3 M)

Udinese Calcio

12 Daniel Muñoz – Colombia – € 10 M (+ € 2 M)

KRC Genk

13 Piero Hincapié – Ecuador – € 8 M (+ € 3 M)

Athletic Club Workshops

14 Ben Brereton – Chile – € 7 M (+ € 2 M)

Blackburn rovers

15 Ángel Romero – Paraguay – € 6 M (+1 € M)

San Lorenzo de Almagro

16 Gonzalo Plata – Ecuador – € 5 M (+1 € M)

Sporting CP

17 Matías Viña – Uruguay – € 5 M (+ € 1 M)

Palmeiras

18 Gianluca Lapadula – Peru – € 4 M (+ € 0.5 M)

Benevento Calcio

19 Wuilker Fariñez – Venezuela – € 3.5 M (€ +1 M)

RC Lens

20 Ayrton Preciado – Ecuador – € 2.5 M (+ € 0.7 M)

Santos Laguna

21 Alexander Callens – Peru – € 2.2 M (+ € 0.4 M)

New York City FC

22 Marcos López – Peru – € 1.8 M (+ € 0.8 M)

San Jose Earthquakes

For his part, the central defender of Atalanta de Bergamo Romero, who missed a large part of the Copa América due to injury, increases his distance as the most sought-after Argentine defender of the moment and enters the top 25 of the most valuable center-backs on the planet .

Market values ​​after Copa América: Argentina dominates, Brereton benefited

Of all the participating teams, the winner Argentina is also the team with the highest number of revaluations. In front of the only representative of the host and finalist Brazil (Lucas Paquetá, Olympique de Lyon, +5 to 35 million euros) are six Argentines who have been re-evaluated after the Cup.

Rodrigo de Paul, for example, goes from 38 million to 40 million euros thanks to his excellent tournament. Although Atlético de Madrid paid Udinese a transfer lower than the previous market value of the midfielder a few days ago, 35 million euros, De Paul will now have to justify his revaluation next season.

Englishman Brereton, who competed with Chile, took advantage of his new and unexpected situation. His mother was born in the South American country, as the Stoke-born forward revealed in an internal interview with his club Blackburn Rovers. An avid user of the Football Manager video game took advantage of this information to propose Brereton as a possible candidate to reinforce the Chilean national team, all through social networks.

The Chilean federation took good note of this fact and finally summoned Brereton for his good performances in England and the demands of the fans. In the Copa América, the Blackburn Rovers striker had his dream debut for Chile: he scored the decisive goal against Bolivia in his second international match.

His goal was the only victory for the Red in the championship and played a key role in qualifying for the quarterfinals. Brereton’s market value rises from € 2 million to € 7 million.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt’s market values ​​are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The goal is not to predict a price, but rather the expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Likewise, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values, but is based on the criteria of the community.

