Copa América: Lionel Messi was impressed by a tremendous tattoo in his honor

The Copa América 2021 has left great memorable images and one of them was that of the Brazilian fan who tattooed the famous celebration of Lionel messi with FC Barcelona, ​​in a Classic Spanish vs him Real Madrid.

After attending a couple of games of the Argentine National Team, Igor Magalhaes He was interviewed by the TyC Sports network and the video reached Messi, who was delighted with the tattoo and declared that he wants to meet the Brazilian fan to sign this work.

“Terrible tattoo. I loved!!! I would like to see him and sign him ”, Messi commented in the publication

During the interview, Igor Magalhaes stated that he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi and even revealed that he has a collection of more than ten Argentina jerseys with the forward’s name on it.

“Please, I want to meet you, it’s my dream. You are the most important person after my family, my father, my mother and my girlfriend. Please, I want a chance to meet you “

