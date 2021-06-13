Copa América: Lionel Messi launches promise prior to Argentina vs Chile debut

The Argentine National Team will seek to achieve its first international title in 28 years, when it begins its journey in the group stage of the Copa América Brazil 2021, facing the Chilean National Team.

In a press videoconference, forward Lionel Messi affirmed that he is committed to wearing and defending the albiceleste colors until he achieves the long-awaited continental championship that he hopes so much to obtain.

“I am always available for the National Team. My biggest dream is to get a title with this shirt. I was very close several times. It didn’t happen, but I will keep trying. I will always fight for that dream. Although new guys have arrived, I think the The National Team’s idea and way of playing is quite clear. I think it’s time to strike a blow and this Cup is a great possibility, “he said.

In addition, the Barcelona striker declared that despite not achieving victory in the last two matches for the qualifiers towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, made it clear that they come at a good time to play the Copa América.

“I think we arrived at a good time. It had been a long time since we got together and at the beginning it was difficult. We played two good games, apart from the fact that we could not get a victory. We had a bitter taste because of how the game ended with Colombia. But Beyond that I think we leave a good image. There are things to correct and we are willing to continue growing, “he explained.

