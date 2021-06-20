Copa América: Lionel Messi embodies his signature in a tremendous tattoo in his honor (VIDEO)

Igor Magalhaes, a Brazilian fan, has become the protagonist of the best postcard that the 2021 edition of the Copa América has given, by showing the special tattoo where the mythical celebration of striker Lionel Messi is seen in the Spanish Classic.

The attacker of the Argentina National Team, when he was delighted by the postcard, fulfilled the promise of leaving his signature on the tattoo of the Brazilian fan and that they have made viral on social networks.

Via Instagram, they released the video at the moment that the attacker of the Argentine National Team puts his signature on Igor Magalhaes’ tattoo, thus fulfilling the dream of the Brazilian fan.

It should be noted that the Argentine National Team and striker Lionel Messi will seek their pass to the next phase when they face their similar from Paraguay, within the activity of matchday 3 in Group B of the Copa América Brasil 2021.

