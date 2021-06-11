Copa América: Lionel Messi commands the call-up of the Argentine National Team

After playing days 7 and 8 of the Conmebol Qualifiers, the Selection of Argentina prepares for the start of the Copa América 2021 and has already presented its official call, which leads Lionel messi.

Through its official website, Conmebol presented the call for the 28 footballers who will be with the Albiceleste National Team for the Copa América, where Lionel Messi, Sergio “el Kun” Agüero and Lautaro Martínez stand out up front.

The Águilas del América players, Agustín Marchesín and Guido Rodríguez, who now play for Porto and Real Betis respectively, were also included in the final list of coach Lionel Scaloni.

The announcement of the Argentine National Team for the Copa América 2021:

Archers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Agustín Marchesín (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Ángel Di María (PSG), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gómez ( Sevilla), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Joaquín Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).

