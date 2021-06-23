Copa América: Lionel Messi celebrates his new record with the albiceleste with an emotional message

Lionel Messi, who this Monday reached the record of 147 games with the Argentine national team, said today that he is “proud to have been able to wear the blue and white so many times” as his “friend” Javier Mascherano.

‘La Pulga’ reached the former midfielder as the player who wore the albiceleste shirt the most times this Monday in the 1-0 victory against Paraguay in the third day of Group A of the Copa América in Brazil.

“Another important victory to continue growing. Proud to have been able to wear the blue and white as many times as my friend Masche, whom I love very much, always respected and admired,” Messi posted on his Instagram account.

Mascherano replied that it is a “blessing” that the Barcelona forward is Argentine and congratulated him on the record. In addition, he dedicated a post on his Instagram profile.

“Congratulations @leomessi for having reached the record of presences with the @afaseleccion shirt. Nobody better than you to continue expanding the legend and being the player with the most presence of our beloved soccer team, nobody represents us better in the world”, Held.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and many players from the Albiceleste team joined in the congratulations.

Messi is also the top scorer in the history of the national team with 73 goals and 43 assists.

