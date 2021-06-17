Copa América: Juan Reynoso applauds Ormeño’s arrival to the Peruvian National Team

After a great season with the Puebla Strip, Santiago Ormeño, who is now a forward for Club León, was called by the Selection of Peru for the Copa América 2021, which the strategist directs Ricardo Gareca.

Juan Reynoso, who knows Ormeño of the MX League, commented in an interview for the RPP Radio program “Fútbol Como Cancha” that Santiago is an element that, despite arriving without rhythm and coming out of an injury, generates a lot of danger to attack and should receive an opportunity holder, although this depends on Gareca.

“Ricardo will decide if he will play with Ormeño and Lapadula or with just one. Santi I think he made merits to get there. Perhaps it is not the best time, he takes it on vacation and with an injury. He will surely recover and when it touches him he will be able to make a difference “

️ Juan Reynoso: “Ricardo will decide if he will play with Ormeño and Lapadula or just one. Santi I think he made merits to arrive. Perhaps it is not the best moment, he takes it on vacation and with an injury. He will surely recover and when touch can make a difference “@RPPNoticias pic.twitter.com/lClMqN1nmL – Soccer Like Field – Official (@RPPDeportes) June 16, 2021

Reynoso stressed that the greatest quality of Santiago Ormeño is precisely the goals, which is why he perfectly fulfills what is sought from a “nine” from the area, since he has a fairly high goal average.

“Santiago Ormeño can give what you ask of 9: goals. He gives you goals, his quota is high “

