Copa América: James Rodríguez believes that he was disrespected in the Colombian National Team

Football player James Rodriguez of Everton of the Premier League, assured that the technical staff of the Colombian National Team disrespected him by not calling him to participate in the America Cup from Brazil.

Also read: Chivas threatens to fire footballers and coaching staff

I was not bad now, I was to play the Copa América, that is, it was a decision of the coaching staff and I do not share it, because they disrespected me, “were the words of James Rodríguez.

The Colombian attacker was very upset with the coaching staff of his team in a live broadcast, assuring that they disrespected him by not being called up and for not giving him the reasons for the decision made.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Ames Rodríguez made it clear that he is very hurt by missing the continental tournament, assuring that if Reinaldo Rueda and his coaching staff do not have their services, they should notify him.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content