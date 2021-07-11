Copa América final: confirmed lineups in Brazil vs. Argentina

There are already confirmed teams that will search the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro for the America Cup 2021. Brazil goes with its 11th gala, the usual of the tournament, and Argentina made more offensive adjustments to try to hurt Verdeamarela.

The local team will not have Gabriel Jesús for the direct red he received in the match against Chile and his place will be occupied by Richarlison, who will be the false ‘9’ and Everton will be the teammate of Neymar by the ends.

Argentina will have Ángel Di María join the starting team to accompany Messi. Nico González had been the regular in his place. ‘Cuti’ Romero will make a pair of centrals with Otamendi and Acuña will play as a left back.

There will be greatness on show in the Copa America final 🇧🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/wnYN9fQ71l – Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 10, 2021

Neymar and Messi want to add their first Copa América to their record. In the case of the Argentine, he has already lost three finals of this tournament.

👕 Confirmed uniforms! This is how 🇦🇷 @ Argentina and 🇧🇷 @ CBF_Futebol will dress in the grand final of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 🏆 Confirmed uniforms! Assim will dress up 🇦🇷 @ Argentina and 🇧🇷 @ CBF_Futebol for the great final of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 🏆 pic.twitter.com/553h72C2xE – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 10, 2021

Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paquetá; Richarlison, Neymar and Everton. DT: Tite.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Ángel Di María, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lautaro Martínez and Lionel Messi. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

