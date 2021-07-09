Copa América Final: Brazil vs. Argentina: date, time, probable lineups and where to watch the game

It is the final that everyone wanted to see in the middle of a America Cup rugged and that finally the Amazon country sheltered. Brazil Y Argentina They will play a final 14 years after the one remembered in Venezuela 2007, and the curiosity grows when seeing how inspired they arrive Neymar Y Lionel messi.

Neither of the two old friends have been able to win the Copa América before, and Messi is in a worse situation because he never won a title with his national team. In fact, he lost three Copa América finals and a World Cup. The winner will break a losing streak, the loser will put off the agony.

Brazil reached the final after leading Group B with authority. They beat Venezuela and Peru, beat Colombia and drew against Ecuador. They then beat Chile 1-0 in the quarterfinals and with the same result dispatched Peru in the semis.

Argentina beat Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, while against Chile they tied in the group stage. In the quarterfinals they beat Ecuador 3-0 and in the semifinals they drew 1-1 against Colombia and advanced on penalties. Messi as a great figure by scoring four goals and giving five assists.

Probable lineups

Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Everton, Lucas Paquetá, Neymar; Richarlison. DT: Tite.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Nicolás González and Lautaro Martínez DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Data sheet

Final of the Copa América 2021

Stadium: Maracaná, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Date: July 10

Hours: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 7:00 p.m. Central Time.

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU) / Andrés Cunha (VAR)

IN THE HEIGHTS 🏆 The CONMEBOL Cup # CopaAmérica pays tribute to Rio, the wonderful city 😍 The beautiful trophy has its best postcards in Pão de Açúcar, one of the highest points of the final venue of the oldest national team tournament in the world 🙌 # VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/8iOYOfWQzC – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 9, 2021

Hours and where to see it

United States: 8:00 p.m. Eastern | Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW and SiriusXM FC

Mexico: 7:00 pm | Sky HD, Blue To Go Video and Fanatiz México

Venezuela: 8:00 pm | Directv Sports (Simple TV), IVC and TLT

Colombia: 7:00 pm | Win Sports +, Directv Sports Colombia and Directv Play Sports

Ecuador: 7:00 pm | TC Television, Directv Sports Ecuador and Directv Play Sports

Chile: 8:00 pm | Directv Sports Chile, Directv Play Deportes, Canal 13, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports GO and 13.cl.

Argentina: 9:00 pm | Canal 7 Public TV, TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play, Directv Sports Argentina and Directv Play Sports

Peru: 7:00 pm | Directv Sports Peru and Directv Play Sports

Paraguay: 8:00 pm | Tigo Sports Paraguay

Uruguay: 9:00 pm | DirecTV Sports Uruguay and Directv Play Sports

Brazil: 9 pm | ESPN Brasil and SBT.

