Copa América: Fans surrender to Yoshimar Yotún for his great game with Peru

The Peruvian National Team became the first semifinalist of the Copa América 2021 after defeating the Selection of Paraguay, in a game where Yoshimar Yotún, a midfielder for the Cruz Azul Machine, was one of the figures.

When the game was tied at two goals, “Yoshi” Yotún He took a powerful shot from outside the area, which ended up being deflected by the defense, to leave goalkeeper Anthony Silva without a chance, making it 3-2 in the 80th minute.

Paraguay managed to tie in the final minutes with a score by Gustavo Gómez and already on penalties, Yotún shone again by charging from the eleven steps a la “Panenka”, putting the cherry on the cake in a great night for the player of Blue Cross.

After these two actions, the response of the followers of Peru, together with that of the fans of the Machine, did not wait, since they surrendered to the quality of Yotún, who led their team to the semifinals.

I hereby make a careful call to the directive of @CruzAzul. Yoshimar Yotún’s contract also has to be renewed. Thanks in advance. – Félix (@doncruzazulino) July 2, 2021

Assistance

⚽ Goal of 3-2

⚽ Penalty goal (Panenka) Peru advances to the semifinals and Yoshimar Yotún is the great figure of the match. # CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/tVgHEfjr3h – La Sangre Azul (Cruz Azul) (@LaSangreAzulMx) July 2, 2021

I neither confirm nor deny that Yotún is the most underrated player in Liga MX. A midfielder who works for everything. With an elite ball kick, fit defensively and with reading and intelligence to associate. It also adds leadership. Silent hero of La Novena. pic.twitter.com/v8SZk1MuAq – Rob Testas (@R_Testas) July 2, 2021

Chopping it is not just a luxury. You give your team confidence and hierarchy. Great, Yotún! Thanks! – Franco Cabrera (@FrancoCabreraFC) July 2, 2021

And Yotun is a bank at Cruz Azul. – Pasion Celeste (@MaquinaAzulMx) July 2, 2021

