in Football

Copa América: Fans surrender to Yoshimar Yotún for his great game with Peru

The Peruvian National Team became the first semifinalist of the Copa América 2021 after defeating the Selection of Paraguay, in a game where Yoshimar Yotún, a midfielder for the Cruz Azul Machine, was one of the figures.

When the game was tied at two goals, “Yoshi” Yotún He took a powerful shot from outside the area, which ended up being deflected by the defense, to leave goalkeeper Anthony Silva without a chance, making it 3-2 in the 80th minute.

Also read: Italy’s team would lose Leonardo Spinazzola for the rest of Euro 2021

Paraguay managed to tie in the final minutes with a score by Gustavo Gómez and already on penalties, Yotún shone again by charging from the eleven steps a la “Panenka”, putting the cherry on the cake in a great night for the player of Blue Cross.

After these two actions, the response of the followers of Peru, together with that of the fans of the Machine, did not wait, since they surrendered to the quality of Yotún, who led their team to the semifinals.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content

Emil Meek and four other fighters are released by the UFC

She is kicked out of the house for her sexual preferences, raises over $ 150,000 and spends it on luxuries