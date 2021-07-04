Copa América: David Ospina becomes the player with the most matches in Colombia

Goalkeeper David Ospina of the Selection of Colombia, played his 112th game this Saturday against Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the Copa Améroca, where he became the footballer with the most matches with the tricolor jersey.

David, ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama greets you to congratulate you on those 111 games with the Colombian team. Congratulations my brother and many more, “said the former footballer last week when the goalkeeper equaled his mark.

The captain of the team led by Reinaldo Rueda and keeper of the Naples goal, surpassed the mark of Carlos Alberto ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, who played the last of his 111 games as a Colombian international on June 26, 1998 against England in the World Cup from France.

Just the day that David Ospina surpasses Pibe Valderrama as the soccer player with the most matches in the senior team (112), he puts Colombia to the Copa América semis with 2 saves in the shootout. ALWAYS protagonist David. One of the greats of Colombian football. pic.twitter.com/obLdPDkWj7 – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) July 4, 2021

Davi Ospina was the hero against Uruguay in a penalty shoot-out, where he saved shots from José María Giménez and Viña and which also came enlarged after taking a difficult shot from Naithan Nández that was going to get through the upper right corner of your goal.





